KELLEY, LYNDA

In Memory of Lynda Loving Kelley As the holidays are celebrated, I am thinking of you at this special time of year. So, I am sending to you many wishes for a Heavenly Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Friend Joan R. Owens
