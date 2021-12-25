 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
KELLEY, LYNDA

KELLEY, LYNDA

KELLEY, LYNDA

In Memory of Lynda Loving Kelley As the holidays are celebrated, I am thinking of you at this special time of year. So, I am sending to you many wishes for a Heavenly Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Friend Joan R. Owens

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News