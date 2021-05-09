McDANIEL, FLORENCE

McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Happy Mother's Day to you, my dear mom. Thank you for providing those things that made me so fortunate to have you as my mother: caring, guidance, inspiration and love. You were a special, blessed gift to my life for so many years. Your blessing continues even after you journeyed to Heaven on February 18, 2005. I continue to miss you every day, but I have so many reasons to celebrate this occasion, remember you always and be thankful for you every single day. Love you, Mom. Your son, Roland Jr.