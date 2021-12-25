McDANIEL, ROLAND & FLORENCE

McDANIEL - in memory of Florence and Roland McDaniel, my beloved mother and father. This Christmas is my eighth without both of you. Mom's life in Heaven started on 2/18/05, Dad's on 1/10/14. Even with the passage of those years, I still remember so well things like lighting up the tree at home, riding to see the decorated houses and sharing a holiday meal. While shopping in a store or online, I'll invariably see something that "has your name on it" - a nice scarf for Mom, a new tool/gadget for Dad. Simple times, but precious memories. Merry Christmas, my dear Mom and Dad. Love, Roland Jr.