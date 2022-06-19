McDANIEL, ROLAND

McDANIEL In memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., beloved husband and father. Happy Father's Day to you, my dear dad. I miss having you here for us to reminisce about all the times we shared with Mom before she was called to Heaven. I miss taking you out to that Father's Day steak dinner at your favorite restaurant. It did me good to see you having no problem finishing off that steak, even after you were in your nineties. I wish I could have called on your wisdom and experience just a couple of days ago when I misplaced a tool. You would have either helped me find it quickly or provided a workaround right away. I miss your kindness and care that were daily constants for me until you journeyed to Heaven on January 10, 2014. Thank you for all you did and the fine example you always set. Love you, Dad. Your son, Roland Jr.