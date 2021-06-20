McDANIEL, ROLAND

McDANIEL In memory of Roland McDaniel, Sr., beloved husband and father. Happy Father's Day to you, my dear dad. I find myself missing you even more than usual on a day like this. I miss seeing your smile as you read your Father's Day card. I miss taking you out to a Father's Day steak dinner at your favorite restaurant. I miss your kindness and care that were daily constants for me until you journeyed to Heaven on January 10, 2014. Thank you for all you did and the fine example you always set. I will hold on to those memories of you always. Love you, Dad. Your son, Roland Jr.