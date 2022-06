In Memory of Larry Owens Sr. "THINKING OF YOU" on this, your special day. Our favorite memories are always of times spent with you. Each time you come to mind, it brings smiles to our faces and more love in our hearts. Missing you forever. HAPPY HEAVENLY FATHER'S DAY! (wife) Joan, (sons) Rev Dr. Larry Jr. (LaWanda), Sherrod (Adrailya) and grandchildren