In Memory of Jennie Jane Townes Reid and Fletcher Reid Sr. This holiday season is the time of year, when we think of the happy times past, spent with our Mom and Dad.Thinking of and missing both of you. "Best Wishes" for a Heavenly Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Much love from Fletcher Jr. (Sylvia), Joan, Cathy, Margaret (Calvin Sr.), Larry (Thelma), grand and great-grandchildren.