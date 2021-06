Irving "Basie" Saunders, Jr. When God set the world in place, When he hung the stars up in space, When he made the land and sea, Then he made you and me. We truly miss your voice and presence daily, what a void. Lovingly, LaVerne Saunders (wife); Brother Irvin T. Scott (Joy); Sister Sheila R. Scott; Children Deittra Coleman (Benji) & Dana Fox (Alvin); Grandchildren Joe L. Harris, III, Danny Hinton, Jr. April, Ashley, Abrianna, Alvin "AJ" Fox, Jr. and Alvin "Londo" Towns. We will always love you.