SINK, ROSEMARY

Dear Mother, It has been almost one year since you left us on May 10, 2021. Born Rosemary Sink to Virginia Parker Sink and Raymond Edward Sink in Roanoke, VA on October 21, 1929, you dazzled everyone with your gorgeous looks. Your daughters, Sandy Ruseau and Eddie Ann Bonser, are thankful for the 91 years you adorned our worlds. Your six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren join Sandy and I in wishing you a "Happy Mother's Day in Heaven." Although we lost your physical presence here on earth, the stars above reflect your spirit that is left behind in our hearts. Love, Eddie Ann and Sandy