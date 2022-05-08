 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMITH, MAGGIE

SMITH, MAGGIE February 11, 1926 November 28, 2016 There is a sad but sweet remembrance. There is a memory fond and true; There is a token of affection, mother, And a heartache still for you. Loved and remembered on this Mother's Day. ~ Sheila Smith

