STEPHENS-HAMILTON In memory of our loved ones on Christmas Day. Ernest E. Stephens, Sr. 1977; John A. Stephens 1980; Olivia Payne Stephens 1989, and on her birthday December 26th; Ernest E. Stephens, Jr. 2018; and Alcus E. (Hamp) Hamilton, Sr. 1994. Loved and remembered always. Juliette, Hamp Jr. and Carmen