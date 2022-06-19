In Loving Memory of Joseph Tannenbaum, born 1912, died in Concentration Camp in Poland in 1941. Son Wolfgang, Edward Boroch, Children, Grand Children and Great Grand Children. We celebrate you this day with love and miss you.
