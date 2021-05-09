 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TURNER, LAURA

TURNER, LAURA

TURNER, LAURA

Laura Turner Happy Mother's Day to our beloved mother/grandma Laura Turner. We will always appreciate the love and support you gave us. Your presence was truly a blessing and you will be remembered forever. Love, Your children and grandchildren

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News