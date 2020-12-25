WASHINGTON, BENJAMIN

 Skip to main content
WASHINGTON - In loving memory of Benjamin F. Washington on Christmas. If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane. We would walk up to heaven and bring you home again. Love and miss you with all our hearts. Sandra, Sonya, Daryl and grandsons

