WASHINGTON, BENJAMIN

WASHINGTON - In loving memory of Benjamin F. Washington on Christmas. If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane. We would walk up to heaven and bring you home again. Love and miss you with all our hearts. Sandra, Sonya, Daryl and grandsons
