WINSTON, EDITH

In sweet memory of our Mom , Edith O. Winston, on Mother's Day. Mom, God knew we needed you and was not just a chance or conincidence that He made you our mom. He knew we needed lots of care, understanding, love and support, that's why He made you our lifetime friend. Yes, we got that and more from you. Today, we are grateful for having you as our mom. We don't celebrate like we used to because the family circle has changed but our love for you will alwys remain the same. We miss you so much. Pat, Bobby and Bubee