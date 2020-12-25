 Skip to main content
WINSTON, JACELLE and AUDREY

In loving memory of my son, Jacelle L. Winston 4/28/81 - 3/23/09 and my wife, Audrey H. Winston 11/26/45 - 12/04/20. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again. Father & Husband, David

