In loving memory of our king. Richard O. Winston (ANOTHER FATHER'S DAY IS HERE). We are looking back and thanking you for all the sacrifices you have made. We can never forget how many times you picked us up, calmed us down, cheered us on, protected us, cared for us, provided for us and loved us unconditionally. You were always there for us. We love and miss you so much. Happy Father's Day. Pat, Bobby, and Bubee