James Hooker Happy Birthday to my loving husband. Two years has gone and time has been sad not seeing your smile. You have been and always will be #1 in my heart, my soul and forever loved. Your loving wife, Shirley Hooker
James Hooker Happy Birthday to my loving husband. Two years has gone and time has been sad not seeing your smile. You have been and always will be #1 in my heart, my soul and forever loved. Your loving wife, Shirley Hooker
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.