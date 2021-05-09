HUNTER, DONALD

In loving memory of DONALD C. HUNTER, SR. 01-06-1953 - 5-14-2017 They say there is a reason. They say that time will heal. But neither time nor reason will change the way we feel. We try to cope the best we can, but we miss you so much. Remembering you is easy - we do it everyday. But the pain of losing you will never go away. Gone is the face we loved so dear. Silent is the voice we loved to hear. Deep in our hearts sweet memories are kept of the one we dearly loved and will never forget. We will always love you and we miss you more with each passing day. Wife: Valerie Children: Donald Jr., LaShawn, Krystal & Grandchildren