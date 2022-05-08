HUNTER, DONALD

In loving memory of DONALD C. HUNTER, SR. 01/06/1953 - 05/14/2017 We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we will never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart. Memories of you we treasure, so precious and so dear. You meant the world to us. We wish you were still here. Remembering you with love. We will love and miss you forever, Wife - Valerie Children - Donald Jr., LaShawn, Krystal and Grandchildren