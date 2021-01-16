HURDLE, PAUL

Precious Memories of my husband Paul B. Hurdle, Jr. who passed away January 16, 2020. In life I loved you dearly; in death... I love you still. In my heart you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. Always your wife, Sally
Precious Memories of my husband Paul B. Hurdle, Jr. who passed away January 16, 2020. In life I loved you dearly; in death... I love you still. In my heart you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. Always your wife, Sally
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.