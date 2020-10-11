 Skip to main content
JENNINGS, CHARLIE

CHARLIE S. JENNINGS Nov. 9, 1928 - Oct. 11, 2014 Every day in some small way, memories of you come our way. Though absent, you are always near. Still missed, loved and always dear. Wife, Yvonne, children grandchildren & great- grandchildren

