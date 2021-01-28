CARROLL E. JETER "CJ" In loving memory of my dear friend who passed January 28, 2016. The rolling stream of life goes on, but still the empty chair reminds me of the face, smile, of one who once sat there. Love, Jean
JETER, CARROLL
CARROLL E. JETER "CJ" In loving memory of my dear friend who passed January 28, 2016. The rolling stream of life goes on, but still the empty chair reminds me of the face, smile, of one who once sat there. Love, Jean
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.