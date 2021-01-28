 Skip to main content
JETER, CARROLL

CARROLL E. JETER "CJ" In loving memory of my dear friend who passed January 28, 2016. The rolling stream of life goes on, but still the empty chair reminds me of the face, smile, of one who once sat there. Love, Jean

