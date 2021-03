Keilondi Nicole Johnson Happy birthday. We celebrate you today, and we will always with love, joy and even some tears. Your life was filled with so much fun. Your beautiful smile is a picture forever framed in our hearts, where our love for you remains. No birthday wishes, cake or even a million balloons will ever replace the magnetic joy you brought to the lives of so many as a phenomenal educator loved by all. Gone to soon! Heavenly celebration. Love, Mommi, Poppi, sisters & family