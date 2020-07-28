JOHNSON, SYLVESTER

Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 99F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 28, 2020 @ 1:14 am
Sylvester Johnson Ten years have passed. We still love and miss you. Wife and son
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.