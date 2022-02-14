JONES, ROB

Robert A. Jones, Jr. (Lil Rob) To My Unforgettable Valentine: True love is the promise of forever love and I'm glad that's what I got to share with you. You would hold my hand for awhile, but held my heart forever. We shared sadness together, but our happiness and dreams together were such a blessing. You had a heart of gold, a kindness that was extended to all you knew, that's what I loved most about you. Happy Valentine's Day with love. Ms Daryl J. Allen, (Partner - Your Unforgettable Valentine)