Jones, Robert

Robert A. Jones, Jr. - Lil Rob August 10, 1959 In loving memory on your 63rd birthday. Today won't be the same because your birthday was another special holiday that we shared together. It didn't matter whether it was a lavish celebration or just a kiss and kind word; you appreciated it. Like it's said, on the day that you were born the angels got together and created a dream come true. I still think of you each and everyday. But, I know one day we will meet again in heaven, where you have made your home. I know you are with the angels. With love always and forever. Your one and only love, Ms Daryl J. Allen