JONES, ROBERT

Robert A. Jones, Jr. Lil Rob To my dearest partner and forever true love. Yet it's another holiday and it's no easier for me. True love is the promise of forever and I'm so glad I got to share it with you. All the happiness that it brought us and the dreams that we saw come true. I thought it would last forever, but God looked around his garden and found an empty place. Then looked upon the Earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. He always takes the best. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone. For part of me went with you, the day God called you home. Missing you more and more each day. Happy Thanksgiving. Love always, your partner, Ms. Daryl J. Allen