Robert A. Jones, Jr. (Lil Rob) It's been one year since you left me, even though it seems as though it was just yesterday. Like I always say, my baby may be gone, but never forgotten. I will always hold you in my heart, until I can hold you in heaven. I miss you more and more each day. You will always be on my mind and always with me at heart. With love always and forever. Love, Ms Daryl J. Allen (Devoted Partner)