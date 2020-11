Alex Kalata July 30, 1987-Nov. 5, 2003 Seventeen years have come and gone. Your wonderful friends have grown, but still keep in touch. We have learned to share the beauty of the "signs" you send us with others who grieve to give them hope. We miss you every day; give Spunky, Chad & Charlie a hug for us. Love, Dad, Mom, Emily, Matt, Nick, Aredi, Zac and Ariana Go Hokies!