KAPLAN, ROSALIA

Rosalia Kaplan, Holocaust Survivor, died December 18, 2017. My father is Ronnie Kaplan, the oldest son. I am Sylvia Ashley Kaplan, the oldest grandchild. I gave her her first great-grandson, Devin; my grandmother who I called Oma. I miss her dearly. Especially now with me finding out I have lung disease. I just know my Oma would be there for me. She had such a strong will. She was a true inspiration. She was an important part of my youth. Oma never missed any of my ballet, Jazz and violin recitals. She was my best audience. I regret that my son will not get to know her.

