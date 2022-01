In loving memory of our dad, Rodney W. Knuth, who passed away one year ago on January 11th, 2021. Missing your laugh, charm and heartfelt advice. As we look back on the past year without you, we try to remember not how you died but how you lived and that you loved us all beyond measure. Our only comfort is that you're with Mom, the love of your life. You remain so very missed. Cyn & Kris