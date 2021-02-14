KOEPPE, GLADYS

GLADYS S. KOEPPE 06/14/1906 - 02/14/1988 In loving memory of our mother, who went to her heavenly home 33 years ago on Valentine's Day, Sunday, February 14, 1988. Beside your grave we'll stand today and bow our heads in prayer, thanking God for placing us in your kind and loving care. "But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, who the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your rembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you." John 24:26 Again, please ask God to rid the world of COVID-19 and all other deadly viruses. Theodore C. Koeppe, Jr. and Barbara Koeppe Rigney