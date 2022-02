GLADYS S. KOEPPE 06/14/1906 - 02/14/1988 In loving memory of our mother, who went to her heavenly home 34 years ago February 14, 1988. "Know therefore that the Lord thy God, He is God, The faithful God, which keepeth convenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations:" Deuteronomy 7:9 Please ask God to rid the world of COVID-19 and all other deadly viruses. Theodore C. Koeppe, Jr. and Barbara Koeppe Rigney