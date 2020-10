THEODORE CORNELIUS KOEPPE SR. 9/9/1907-10/14/1962 In loving memory of our father, who went to his heavenly home "58" years ago. Beside your grave we'll stand today and bow our heads in prayer, thanking God for placing us in your kind and loving care. "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit." Romans 15:13 Theodore C. "Dick" Koeppe Jr. and Barbara Koeppe Rigney