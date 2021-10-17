KOEPPE, THEODORE

THEODORE CORNELIUS KOEPPE SR. 9/9/1907-10/14/1962 In loving memory of our father, who went to his heavenly home "59" years ago. Beside your grave we'll stand today and bow our heads in prayer, thanking God for placing us in your kind and loving care. "God's promise" "Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my Word, and believeth on Him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation, but is passed from death unto life". John 5:24 Please ask God to rid the world of all deadly viruses. Thank you. Theodore C. "Dick" Koeppe Jr. and Barbara Koeppe Rigney