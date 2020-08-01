LIPOWICZ, PETER Aug 1, 2020 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peter J. Lipowicz In Loving Memory of my husband. I love you and miss you. Rachel To plant a tree in memory of PETER LIPOWICZ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants Editorial: Where is the leadership? Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for August 1, 2020 Obituary list for July 31, 2020 Obituary list for July 30, 2020 Obituary list for July 29, 2020 Obituary list for July 28, 2020 Cemetery Lots FOREST LAWN FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406. HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY PLOT HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh… More Cemetery Lots