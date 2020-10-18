LOSEN, CARL

LOSEN, Dr. Carl Pernell Oct. 8, 1931 Jan. 28, 2020 My beloved Carl, on your birthday, your adopted family remembers you with great love and affection. Your adopted family included me, my mother, Mimi, my late sister, Liuba, my sister, Vilna, and my nephew, Luis. It was a blessing to have met you in 1965 and to have had your love and friendship for 55 years. We remember you as our guardian angel, a father-figure and a wise mentor. For me you were my lifelong companion and best friend. You had it all - beauty, intelligence, a perceptive and curious intellect, charm and charisma, a great sense of humor, joie de vivre and a warm, tender and affectionate personality. Always gracious and generous, that's how you were. A profoundly decent human being, you were a man of integrity and humility. You were a gentle soul. It is no wonder that I admired you so much! You were a devoted father to your sons, Steve, John and James and a loving grandfather Grandpi to your granddaughters, Paige, Kari and Ellen. You taught your sons how to fly-fish something they love doing to this day. You became a private pilot flying everyone in your Cessna 170. After earning a Ph.D. in Theology, you became a college professor at Virginia Union University where you taught history, religion and philosophy for about 30 years. You also became the Chairman of its History Department. Your friendship was prized by many people including your college pal, Erno, your Richmond seminary-days friend, Dr. William Blake, our friend Lois Green, your colleagues at VUU, our Florida friends and your many Colombian admirers from my extended family including Alejo, your fellow pilot with whom you had a special bond. In the last few years, you and I got to spend some very enjoyable times with Steve and his lovely wife, Jan Russell, both in Florida and in Charlottesville, VA. My darling Carl, you brought so much happiness to my life. You were the Love of my life - the most important person in my life. The bonds of love that you and I had in our time together will always be there. As I often told you, I love you forever. Your lady, Jennie [Bonilla]