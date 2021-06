In Loving Memory of Delores F. A. "Dee" Lucas August 17, 1934 - June 3, 2005 Missing You! You left us 16 years ago today without saying goodbye, but we know you're in a safer place so high up in the sky. We miss you more than you will know and words could ever say. God is watching over you forever and a day. Loving you forever. Daughters, Rita & Joyce, Grand-sons, Great-Grandkids & Family