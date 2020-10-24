MALLORY, JOHN

John J. Mallory, Jr. Ten years ago today, the first guy I ever loved gained his wings and transitioned home to live with our Heavenly Father. The universe shifted that day and life on this earth took on a very different view. Memories of his hearty laughter, culinary genius, wise advice, unending love, and protective spirit will linger in our hearts forever! We know that his reunion with Mom two years ago has added to his peace in God's Great Kingdom! Rest well until we meet again Daddy. Lovingly, Your daughter and family, Melodie, Maurio, Maya, Maraya