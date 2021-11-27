MALLORY, LEWIS

Lewis Mallory One year ago today you left without a word, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you. Tears still flow and our hearts still ache . You are missed each day and loved always. Jeanette, Corey, Eddie, Montese and Family
Lewis Mallory One year ago today you left without a word, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you. Tears still flow and our hearts still ache . You are missed each day and loved always. Jeanette, Corey, Eddie, Montese and Family
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.