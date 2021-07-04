 Skip to main content
MARABLE, Mr. & Mrs. Jonnie

Mr. & Mrs. Jonnie B. Marable To my father and mother- We love you and miss you with all our hearts. Until we meet you again, you will be always in our hearts. We could not have had better parents. Love always, Daughter Elsie

