McCUTCHEN, GERALDINE

In loving memory of our sister, Geraldine "Jeri" McCutchen on your fifth anniversary, August 29, 2015. Just a token of love's devotion That our hearts still long for you. Missing you so very much. Love, sisters, Cookie and Helen
