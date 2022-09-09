McDANIEL, FLORENCE

McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Happy 99th Birthday, my dear Mom. Today would be a day to celebrate your birthday with a decorated cake, smiles and memories. Thank you for brightening the lives of Dad and me for so many years. Thank you for the everlasting gifts you provided of love, support, guidance and happiness. You journeyed to Heaven on February 18, 2005, and I feel so blessed for the time we had together. Not a day goes by that I don't miss you. Love, Roland Jr.