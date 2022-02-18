McDANIEL, FLORENCE

McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Seventeen years have passed since God called you to Heaven on February 18, 2005. Your passing was sudden and unexpected at that time, but Dad and I were comforted by knowing you had truly arrived at that 'better place'. Dad has been with you in Heaven for eight years now. I am thankful for the many ways your love for Dad and me made life with you so wonderful. Not a day goes by that I don't think about you and continue to miss you. Thank you for the blessing of your love and care. Love, Roland Jr.