McDANIEL, FLORENCE

McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Yesterday marked sixteen years since God summoned you to Heaven on February 18, 2005. The time we shared on this earth was so precious and valuable. I am so grateful for the memories of our time together - so many memories of your joy, beauty, wisdom and kindness. Some of the memories may be of sad times, but I still try to manage a smile when something happens that reminds me of you. Dad has been with you in Heaven for seven years now, and I continue to miss you both so very much. Thank you for the blessing of your love and care that will be with me always. Love, Roland Jr.