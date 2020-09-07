McDANIEL, FLORENCE

McDaniel - In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Happy 97th Birthday, my sweet Mom. Your birthday would have called for you to have a decorated cake along with your favorite ice cream, too. A couple of presents wrapped up bright and pretty. The very best part of it all would have been to celebrate and give thanks for another year together with you, another year where your joy, happiness and love had made life all the better for Dad and me. February 18, 2005, would have been just another day, not the day when your passing changed everything for us. I still think of you and Dad every day, and I will always miss the two of you. All my love, Roland Jr.