McDANIEL, FLORENCE

McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel, dear wife and mother. Happy 98th Birthday, my sweet Mom. Since God called you to Heaven on February 18, 2005, I have been thinking of your birthdays differently. Rather than birthday presents Dad and I might give to you, I think of all the gifts you left with us from our time together on this earth. Gifts of love, joy and caring given out in never-ending abundance by you. I will always remember you and keep your gifts close to my heart. I miss you and Dad every day. Thanks for everything. Love, Roland Jr.

