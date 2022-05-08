McDaniel, Florence

McDANIEL - In loving memory of Florence M. McDaniel. Happy Mother's Day to you, my sweet mom. I will always miss you. How could I not with all you added to my life? Your guidance showed me lessons that will last a lifetime. Your smiles and joy were guaranteed to push away any clouds that might try to darken my day. Your love and support were constant, no matter what life's ups and downs brought my way. The Lord summoned you to Heaven on February 18, 2005, but I still remember you every day. I am so thankful that I was blessed with a mom like you. Love you, Mom. Your son, Roland Jr.