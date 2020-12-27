McDANIEL, FLORNENCE AND ROLAND

McDANIEL In loving memory of Florence and Roland McDaniel, my beloved mother and father. This holiday season is my seventh without both of you. Mom's life in Heaven started on 2/18/05, Dad's on 1/10/14. So many things have been different in 2020, but Christmas memories still return to my mind this time of year. The three of us were often free of our work/school duties for awhile, and it was so relaxing to get that break. The tree always looked so bright and beautiful when we first turned on the lights. The scent of the tree would mix with the smells of some of the special dishes Mom would fix while we were all home. How wonderful it was. I will always miss you, but I will always remember how blessed I was to have you as my parents. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, my dear Mom and Dad. Love, Roland Jr.